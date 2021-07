West Coast Jewish Theatre’s virtual “Magical Musical Mystery Follies” show is available for viewing on-demand. From Thursday, July 22, through Saturday, July 31, tickets have been discounted to $18. Directed by Howard Teichman, the show includes singing, music, comedy, drama and magic. Registration requested 24 hours in advance; a Vimeo link to the show will be emailed. (323)821-2449, wcjt.org.