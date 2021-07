The Actors’ Gang Theater will debut “We Live On,” a new play based on “Hard Times” by Studs Terkel, running from Thursday, July 22, through Sunday, Sept. 4. The live virtual production will be presented in three parts. With music by Cameron Dye and David Robbins, the production features 30 accounts of the Great Depression, including those of Dolores Huerta, Dorothy Day and Cesar Chavez. Each performance is a complete experience. See schedule for dates and showtimes. All performances are pay -what-you-can. (310)838-4264, theactorsgang.com.