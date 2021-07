Wilshire Division detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they said was the victim of a robbery on July 19 on Melrose Avenue and left the scene before police arrived.

Authorities said the male victim was approached at approximately 7:10 p.m. by two male suspects near Melrose Avenue and Vista Street. The suspects got out of a Dodge Avenger, and one man pulled out a handgun and attempted to rob the victim, police said. A third male suspect stayed inside the Dodge.

The victim also pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the two suspects, who fled on foot. The driver of the silver Dodge Avenger sped away and remains at large, according to detectives. The motive for the crime was robbery, and police did not disclose whether the suspect and victims may have known each other.

Officers responded to calls from witnesses, but everyone involved in the robbery and shooting left the area before they arrived. Additional officers who canvassed the area located and arrested the two alleged robbery suspects, who had fled on foot. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators found security camera footage that showed the sequence of events leading up to the robbery, as well as the victim and two women he was with when the hold-up occurred. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Police identified the two suspects, who are facing robbery charges, as Nicholas Brown, 22, and Markeil Hayes, 28, both from Los Angeles.

Video of the incident can be viewed at lapdonline.org and by visiting youtu.be/PCfnmrQbOGw. Anyone with information is urged to call Det. John Maloney at (213)922-8216.