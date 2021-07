The Petersen Automotive Museum has extended its business hours to include Tuesdays, restarted its docent-guided tours in the Vault presented by Hagerty, and has reopened its Forza racing simulators to the public.

The museum has also reopened its interactive Pixar Discovery Center for children, which is home to the Cars Mechanical Institute.

“As the state of California has continued to reopen, we are excited to reopen along with it and resume some of the initiatives and experiences we had in place pre-pandemic,” Petersen Automotive Museum Executive Director Terry L. Karges said. “The Petersen experience is educational by nature and hands-on. Interactive learning is one of the most valuable tools to stimulate both sides of the brain. Docent-guided tours and captivating experiences for children are an important part of the experience we provide at the museum to educate the public about the automobile.”

The Petersen Automotive Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, and will remain closed on Mondays. Tickets must be purchased in advance. All guests are required to wear masks.

The Petersen Automotive Museum is located at 6060 Wilshire Blvd. For information, visit petersen.org/tickets.