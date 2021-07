Enjoy the world premiere of “The Last, Best Small Town” by L.A.-based Latinx playwright John Guerra running from Saturday, July 31, through Saturday, Nov. 6, at Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum. Two neighboring families, one Latinx and one white, live in the town of Fillmore, the self-proclaimed “Last, Best Small Town in Southern California.” As the first decade of the 21st century unfolds, the children of the families come of age, fall in love and suffer loss in a world that can no longer promise them a better life than those of their parents. Showtimes are generally at 7:30 p.m.; see schedule for specific dates and times. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd. (310)455-3723, theatricum.com.