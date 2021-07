Theatre 40 presents Jack Rushen’s “Taming the Lion” running from Thursday, July 8, through Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Reuben Cordova Theatre on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Directed by Melanie MacQueen and produced by David Hunt Stafford, “Taming the Lion” is a story about film star William Haines, who appeared in 50 movies from 1922-34. Haines was the top box-office draw at the end of the silent era and the first openly gay movie star, which MGM attempted to conceal. The play stars Landon Beatty, Marie Broderick, Kevin Dulude, Jean Mackie, Sean Rose and Jeffrey Winner. Showtimes are at 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $35. 241 S. Moreno Drive. (310)364-0535, theatre40.org.