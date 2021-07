The Petersen Automotive Museum is offering the public a chance to win a Tesla-Powered 1969 Porsche 912.

A battery-powered, original-paint Porsche masterpiece will be delivered from the Petersen’s collection to your garage. Modified and modernized by the team at the Petersen Museum, then taken to the next level by Zelectric with a Tesla powertrain, the 912 is unlike any other vehicle. Vintage racing inspiration and 17-inch HRE wheels are included, as well as 21st century speed, sustainability and performance.

No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win the sweepstakes, but donations are encouraged. Proceeds will be donated to Charities Aid Foundation America, a nonprofit public charity that supports the Petersen Automotive Museum.

The deadline for entry is Sept. 30. For information, visit omaze.com/petersen.