Arena Cinelounge is showing the film “Summer Of Soul ( … Or, When the Revolution Could Not)” running from Thursday, July 1, through Thursday, July 15. The Harlem Cultural Festival took place the same summer as the famed Woodstock festival and was attended by over 300,000 people. The film shows never-seen-before footage that remained in storage for the past 50 years, including performances by Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, Nina Simone and B.B. King. Showtime on July 1 is 7 p.m.; showtimes vary on other dates. Tickets are $20. 6464 Sunset Blvd. arenascreen.com.