The 2021-22 California state budget includes the California Homeless Hiring Tax Credit, which will provide incentives for businesses to hire formerly homeless individuals.

The plan was originally introduced this year in Senate Bill 424 by State Sen. María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles), and Assembly Bill 675 by Assemblyman Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica). Under the plan, qualified employers who hire formerly homeless individuals can annually claim $30,000 in tax credits. Establishing a tax credit between $2,500 and $10,000 per qualified homeless individual hired will create access to meaningful employment and pathways to careers for as many as 3,000 individuals, the lawmakers said.

“This tax credit is going to help revitalize our economy with good jobs,” Durazo said. “This tax credit is a cost saving mechanism. Investing $30 million for this credit can offset the tens of millions of dollars spent annually on safety net programs. The credit is also a sound investment for the state, as many as 3,000 people will get a chance at employment that will help them turn their lives around.”

To qualify for the credit, an eligible employer will need to pay wages subject to withholding under the unemployment insurance code, pay family-supporting wages and be certified by the Labor and Workforce Development Agency.

“Creating this pathway for purposeful employment in a way that positively incentivizes our local, small businesses to hire our unhoused neighbors is a huge step in the fight to end homelessness,” Bloom added. “By establishing this tax credit, we will not only help revitalize our local businesses across the state, but move further towards housing all Californians. My team and I are honored to be part of the solution.”

The Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation reported that L.A. County lost 437,000 jobs in 2020 and will have 354,000 fewer living wage jobs in 2021 compared to the pre-pandemic economy. Approximately 738,000 jobs need to be created for the entire county workforce to achieve a satisfactory standard of living, the lawmakers added.