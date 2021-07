The Association of Regional Center Agencies is applauding funding included in the state budget to support programs for individuals with developmental disabilities.

The fiscal year 2021-22 budget directs additional resources to regional centers that help over 350,000 Californians with developmental disabilities. In the Los Angeles area, facilities include the Westside Regional Center, 5901 Green Valley Circle Ste. 320, in Culver City, and the Frank D. Lanterman Regional Center, 3303 Wilshire Blvd. Ste. 700, in Los Angeles. The network of regional centers serves as the official point of entry to the state service system for people with developmental disabilities.

In recent years, caseloads have grown but state funding remained the same, which created a strain as regional centers addressed employee shortages, a loss of programming and antiquated technology. The new budget prioritizes funding for regional centers. Starting in 2022, approximately $90 million will be allocated to hire more service coordinators. The new budget also launches a 5-year phase-in of funding to increase service provider payment rates, and funds to reopen social recreation and camp programs. The budget will also fund a training and certification program for direct support professionals, and includes money for technology improvements that will provide families better access to data.

“The new funds in this budget set the stage for enhancing the ability of regional centers and service coordinators to serve clients and address their individual and unique needs,” said Rita Walker, board president of the Association of Regional Center Agencies.

For information, visit arcanet.org.