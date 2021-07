KCRW Music and Good Food present part four of Sound Bites, a virtual event that pairs luminaries from the fields of music and food, on Tuesday, July 20, at 7 p.m., via Zoom. The program features Good Food’s Evan Kleiman and KCRW Program Director of Music Anne Litt in conversation with Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein of the band Sleater-Kinney, and drummer and author Brooks Headley. The event is free but registration is required. bit.ly/SK-SoundBites.