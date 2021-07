Enjoy a virtual story time from Noah’s Ark at the Skirball Cultural Center on Sundays, July 11 and 25, and Aug. 8 and 22, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. The interactive story time for children 2-5 includes participatory elements such as call-and-response, dancing and drawing. “The Tree of Life,” inspired by the South American folklore of the Chorote people, will be featured on July 11, followed by “Yu the Great,” inspired by Chinese folklore, on July 25. “Muskrat and the Mud” with the Native American folklore of the Lenape tribe, will be featured on Aug. 8, and “The Girl and the Water Pot,” inspired by the Central African folklore of the Kwaya people, will be held on Aug. 22. Participation is free. 27926.blackbaudhosting.com/27926/Virtual-Story-TimeLive-From-Noahs-Ark-25Jul2021.