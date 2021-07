The Robey Theatre Company presents an online reading of the play “Providence Part 1,” by Albert Cowart Jr., on Friday, July 2, at 7 p.m. The story is a dramatization of events from the life of Elizabeth Evelyn Wright, a woman of Black and Cherokee descent who founded Voorhees College in South Carolina. Set in 1888 in Talbotton, Georgia, the story follows Wright as a teenager, compelled to pursue her dreams of a higher education at Booker T. Washington’s Tuskegee Institute in Alabama. With several obstacles in her path, can she make her dreams come true? Viewing is free but donations are welcome. Registration is required. therobeytheatrecompany.org/our-events.