From 7 to 9 p.m. on July 17, Project Angel Food will host “Lead with Love 2021,” presented by City National Bank, a two-hour primetime telethon led by KTLA 5 anchor Jessica Holmes, who will be joined by celebrity co-hosts throughout the night.

Project Angel Food is feeding more people now than ever before, and “Lead with Love 2021” will support the continued production and distribution of life-saving meals at the record levels set during the pandemic.

KTLA 5 in Los Angeles will broadcast the telethon live at ktla.com, angelfood.org and the organizations’ respective Facebook pages.

“This year’s show is a huge thank you to the Los Angeles community for helping us serve over 1 million medically tailored meals this year to our most vulnerable neighbors,” Project Angel Food Executive Director Richard Ayoub said. “And there is still work to be done, because we don’t take on critically ill clients for a week or a month, but for as long as it takes.”

The telethon will culminate with a special performance by platinum recording Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter LeAnn Rimes. In addition, the show will feature Andy Grammer singing his new single “Lease on Life,” Gloria Estefan singing a song written for the pandemic, Jewel singing “Hands,” Phillip Phillips singing “Home,” Vanessa Williams singing “Colors of the Wind” and Oliva Holt performing her new song, “Next,” with others to be announced.

Celebrities will join in-studio, via Skype or in pre-taped messages. Early confirmations include Jamie Lee Curtis, Matt Bomer, Maria Shriver, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, Eric and Janet McCormack, Olympic Gold Medalist Shannon Miller, Oscar De La Hoya, Pauley Perrette, Ross Mathews, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Katey Sagal, Rachel Lindsay, Annie Potts, Loni Love, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch, Kathy Hilton, Rufus Wainwright, Sandra Lee, Yvette Nicole Brown, Conrad Ricamora and Javicia Leslie from CW’s ”Batwoman,” along with Project Angel Food founder Marianne Williamson and more.

The telethon will include a Celebrity Call Lounge, in which celebrities will talk to donors via phone throughout the night. Celebrity auctioneer Gabriel Butu will keep a tally of donations as Project Angel Food attempts to reach a fundraising goal of $800,000.

Lisa Foxx of iHeartRadio will announce live from KTLA Studio 6.

With Project Angel Food’s client base exploding from 1,500 per day pre-pandemic to 2,300 now, the event will provide the funding needed to sustain the expanded service to those in need as Project Angel Food prepares and delivers a record million plus meals each year.