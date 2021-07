The J. Paul Getty Museum, Aziz Gallerie and the Jean Deleage Art Gallery at CASA 0101 Theater present concurrent art exhibits featuring the photography of John Simmons running from Thursday, July 1, through different dates in July, August and October. “Chronicles of Our Culture,” featuring Simmons and contemporary artists throughout the African diaspora, will be featured through July 18 at Aziz Gallerie, 3343 W. 43rd St. “Capturing Beauty: The Artwork and Photography of John Simmons” will be on display through Aug. 31 at the Jean Deleage Gallery at CASA 0101 Theater, 2102 E. First St. “In Focus: Protest,” featuring images by Simmons and others from periods of social struggle in the United States, will be on display through Oct. 10 at the J. Paul Getty Museum, 1200 Getty Center Drive. azizgallerie.com, casa0101.org, getty.edu.