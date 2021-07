The Petersen Automotive Museum will host its annual Bruce Meyer’s All-American Cruise-In, one of the largest hot rod gathers in Los Angeles, with special programming celebrating the godfather of hot rodding, Ed “Isky” Iskenderian’s, 100th birthday.

The cruise-in will present a wide selection of classic and modern American performance and custom cars with a massive turnout of hot rods. Spectators are also invited to attend a panel discussion about the history of hot rodding moderated by “Hot Rod Empire” author Matt Stone. In addition to the guest of honor Iskenderian, panel guests will include drag racers Don Prudhomme, Don Prieto, “Gentleman” Joe Schubeck, Alex Xydias, Ed Pink, Tommy Ivo and Petersen founding chairman Bruce Meyer. Meyer will be signing his new book “Deuce!” about the 1932 Ford and its place in hot rod culture. Stone and Iskenderian will be signing Stone’s new biography about Iskenderian’s life, “ISKY.”

“Each month, our Breakfast Club cruise-ins gather enthusiasts from every corner of Los Angeles for a morning of conversation, laughter and some truly amazing cars,” said Petersen Executive Director Terry L. Karges. “Bruce Meyer’s American Car Cruise-in will deliver all that and more with the addition of the special panel discussion about hot rodding starring the man who brought the hobby to life, Ed ‘Isky’ Iskenderian himself.”

Bruce Meyer’s American Car Cruise-In will be held Sunday, July 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third level of the Petersen’s parking garage. To learn more about the event, please visit petersen.org/events/american.