The Petersen Automotive Museum and Motorcycle Arts Foundation has announced a new exhibit, “ADV:Overland,” which celebrates the spirit of adventure through “off-road” and “off-world” adventure motorcycles and related vehicles.

The exhibit displays 23 vehicles, including record-setting motorcycles, Hollywood sci-fi vehicles and spacecraft models on loan from NASA’s JPL.

Motorcycles and off-road racing vehicles on display are a 1912 Henderson Four as used in the first motorcycle trip around the world; a 1915 Harley-Davidson 11-F with sidecar as used by Effie and Avie Hotchkiss who became the first woman to drive across the United States; the 1932 Douglas “Mastiff” which inspired Robert Edison Fulton Jr.’s novel “One Man Caravan”; the 1933 Puch 250SL that was the first motor vehicle to overland from Europe to India; and more.

Real and imaginary space vehicles on display include a 2021 Tardigrade concept electric Lunar motorcycle; a replica of the 1965 chariot from the “Lost in Space” television series; a chariot from the 2018 remake of the “Lost in Space” television series; a model of the Opportunity MER-1 rover, the robotic spacecraft that holds the long-distance record in off-world overlanding; and a model of the 1996 Sojourner rover.

“Coming on the heels of a global pandemic, ‘ADV:Overland’ is an important retrospective of the freedom of exploration, to go where no one has ever gone and accomplish things that no one has ever accomplished,” Petersen Executive Director Terry L. Karges said.

“ADV:Overland” opened July 3. Guests who would like to visit the museum must purchase tickets in advance. Face coverings are required for all guests. Single-use face masks will be provided to those who do not have one.

For information, visit petersen.org/overland.