The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation has welcomed back its award-winning program Parks After Dark at 33 parks this summer. Residents are invited to join for Friday night movies, activities, art and health workshops, and Saturday night live concerts.

PAD is open to all ages and provides youth and their families expanded opportunities to experience healthy recreation and active lifestyles. Since starting in 2010 at three parks, PAD has expanded, enabling thousands of community members to participate and enjoy quality programming outdoors at their local park.

The program offers more than 250 movie screenings and 200 free concerts throughout the summer and is led by the department, with strong support from the county’s Board of Supervisors, Department of Arts and Culture, Probation Department, Department of Public Social Services, Sheriff’s Department and Chief Executive Office.

The schedule and lineup varies by park each week. For locations, schedules and more, visit parks.lacounty.gov/PAD.