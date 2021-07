Celebrating its 39th anniversary, Outfest LA on July 26 announced the complete programming lineup for the 2021 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival, presented by WarnerMedia and automotive sponsor Hyundai.

The festival will be held Aug. 13 to 22 and will return with outdoor events and indoor screenings for vaccinated attendees, as well as via streaming for those who wish to experience the festival from home.

The festival will kick-off with its first ever outdoor gala with Cinespia at Hollywood Forever on Aug. 13 with a screening of “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” – a big screen adaptation of the smash hit, award-winning West End musical that will feature in-person appearances from Max Harwood, Lauren Patel and director Jonathan Butterell, as well as Bianca del Rio.

The festival will close at the Orpheum Theatre on Aug. 22 with a screening of “Fanny: The Right to Rock” – a film about the first female rock band to release an album with a major label- to be followed by a live reunion performance by Fanny.

The nearly 200 films represent every genre and include voices and stories from the entire rainbow of the queer community, including a significant number of first-time directors. The global program slate features more than 50 international films and 15 languages.

“We’re thrilled to be coming back in-person carefully and with intention to celebrate this amazing community, its stories and its resiliency and spirit with so many incredible films and special events,” said Outfest Executive Director Damien S. Navarro.

“Activating at some of our creators’ and audiences’ venue favorites like the DGA, Hollywood Forever, the Orpheum and REDCAT in DTLA, we hope brings all the ‘feels’ everyone is ready for. I believe the slate of programming not only meets the moment but distinctly presents the work of some of the most talent contemporaries in queer cinema.”

For information, visit OutfestLA2021.com.