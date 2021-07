Cinespia, an outdoor cinematic experience presented by Amazon Studios, is showing “Josie and the Pussycats” on Friday, July 23, at the Greek Theatre. Rachel Leigh Cook, Rosario Dawson, Tara Reid and Parker Posey star in a 2000s update of the classic comic book show. Three small town rockers with irresistible teen spirit take their garage band to superstardom. Enjoy a picnic or on-site concessions. Gates open at 7:15 p.m., movies start at 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $18. 2700 N. Vermont Ave. cinespia.org.