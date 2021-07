A new office building is proposed at the former site of the Hornburg Jaguar-Land Rover dealership in West Hollywood, and the public is being asked to weigh in on the plan.

The Jaguar and Land Rover dealership changed ownership earlier this year and moved operations to 400 S. La Brea Ave. The new dealership opened on May 21 in a completely remodeled building that formerly housed La Brea Chevrolet, which closed more than a decade ago.

Suzanne Kurges, controller for the new Jaguar of Los Angeles and Land Rover of Los Angeles, said operations have been consolidated at the La Brea Avenue site. Previously, vehicle sales were offered at 9176 Sunset Blvd. and service was offered at another site near Sunset Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue in Hollywood.

“Now, we are all in one location,” Kurges added. “We are going to be able to offer better customer service because everything is in one location.”

The two-story building that formerly housed the car dealership on Sunset Boulevard is currently planned for demolition and development by Faring, a company based in West Hollywood. The project is in the draft environmental impact report phase and the city of West Hollywood will hold a virtual scoping meeting on July 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. The public can learn about the project and provide input. To participate, visit weho.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/23815/18. Those without computer access can call (669)900-6833 and use the meeting ID: 914 1622 7299.

Faring is planning to build a five-story office building with ground-floor retail and restaurant space. The approximately 53,000-square-foot structure would have an LED digital billboard wrapped around its exterior. It would also be West Hollywood’s first all-electric building, using no natural gas for heating or other operations. Faring hopes to receive approval and begin the project next summer.

“The 9176 Sunset project will transform a key western gateway to the city of West Hollywood and bring new life to that end of the world-famous Sunset Strip,” said Jake Stevens, vice president of Faring, in a statement. “Faring is immensely proud to bring the first ever all-electric class-A building to West Hollywood.”

Dereck Purificacion, associate planner for the city of West Hollywood, said the new all-electric building conforms with the city’s goal of adding more environmentally friendly developments. The Sunset Strip Specific Pan, which guides development in that area, also calls for uses that serve offices. The site is just west of Doheny Drive near the Beverly Hills border in an area where other office buildings are located, Purificacion said.

“In this area, one of the objectives is to encourage ground-floor retail that caters to offices,” he said. “It definitely checks off one of the objectives.”

The site was also once home to the Cock ‘n Bull, a restaurant and pub frequented by celebrities before it was demolished in 1987 to make way for the Jaguar dealership. The potential cultural significance of the site will be studied in the draft EIR and local preservationists are monitoring Faring’s proposed development.

“We’re currently reviewing the initial study report for any implications the proposed project may have on cultural and historic resources,” said Victor Omelczenko, board president of the West Hollywood Preservation Alliance. “We look forward to participating in the July 21 public scoping meeting via Zoom.”

Kurges said she did not have any further information about the old dealership and property on Sunset Boulevard, but added that things are going well at the new site on South La Brea Avenue.

“There is a brand-new Target across the street and there are a lot of nice little restaurants and shops,” she added. “It’s a great neighborhood. We are very glad to be here.”