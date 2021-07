The Grammy Museum has added pieces from the 63rd Grammy Awards and the 21st Latin Grammy Awards to its “On The Red Carpet” exhibit.

Now on display are fashions worn by Phoebe Bridgers, Alex Cuba, Kany García, Alana Haim from HAIM, Lupita Infante, Natalia Jiménez, Miranda Lambert, Víctor Manuelle, Megan Thee Stallion, Christian Nodal, Lionel Richie, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift. The pieces will be on display through spring 2022.

Established in 2008, the Grammy Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives and public programming.

For information, visit grammymuseum.org.