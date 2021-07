“Monster Jam,” an action-packed monster truck motorsports experience for families, roars back into Los Angeles for a high-octane weekend from Friday, July 23, through Sunday, July 25, at Staples Center. Fans will witness a battle for the event championship with each driver going head-to-head for points in freestyle, skills challenges and racing competitions. Audience members can vote for the winner in the skills challenge and freestyle competitions on their smartphones. Tickets start at $28. 1111 S. Figueroa St. (213)457-1647, axs.com/series/11974/monster-jam-staples-center-tickets?skin=staples.