The Mid City West Neighborhood Council is co-sponsoring a food distribution event on Saturday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to noon at Television City, which is allowing the organization to host the event on its property near Beverly Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.

The event will include a drive-thru grab-and-go format, but walk-ups will also be accepted. People can pick-up food and groceries. Diapers will be distributed to families with babies. There is no eligibility requirement or sign-up necessary to receive food. Television City is located at 7800 Beverly Blvd. For information, visit midcitywest.org.