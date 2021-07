The city of Beverly Hills’ Concerts on Canon series returns to Beverly Canon Gardens on Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m., for its kick-off concert with Rod Lightning and the Thunderbolts of Love. The concerts will run every Thursday thereafter, from 6 to 8 p.m., through Sept. 9.

“We are thrilled to bring back Concerts on Canon, live, to the gardens,” said Brooke Putich, recreation supervisor for Community Services Department’s Arts and Culture Division. “We know this much-beloved musical event is a place for the community to gather and connect with their neighbors, while enjoying some fantastic bands in a beautiful setting.”

The summer series will also feature five bands. On Aug. 12, the live concert series will feature country group Country Nation. On Aug. 19, Bill Rotella and the Earthtones will play their group’s original music. On Aug. 26, reggae group Singular Nature will perform. On Sept. 2, Joyce Partise will play jazz and Brazilian Bossa Nova. Music Carolyn, a neo-soul jazz group, will close out the concert series on Sept. 9.

Chairs for the show will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, but there is plenty of seating on the large, grassy area for blankets. Guests can purchase food at nearby eateries, or bring a picnic meal and enjoy the concert while dining.

Beverly Canon Gardens is located at 241 N. Canon Drive.

For more information, visit beverlyhills.org/concertsoncanon.