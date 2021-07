The LA Philharmonic presents “Ledisi Sings Nina Simone” on Saturday, July 24, at 8 p.m. at the Hollywood Bowl. Ledisi takes on the artist’s emotionally searing and socially direct songs on her PBS special, “Ledisi Live: A Tribute to Nina Simone.” She will bring that spirit to the Hollywood Bowl stage, where Simone herself sang many times. Tickets start at $14. 2301 N. Highland Ave. hollywoodbowl.com.