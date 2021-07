For the first time in the history of the Los Angeles Community College District, all nine campuses will host simultaneous, in-person open house fall registration fairs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Prospective students can tour the campuses, talk to college leaders, and meet faculty, financial aid experts and counselors. LACCD Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez plans to visit many of the colleges.

The colleges will have a variety of on-campus, in-person classes as well as online programming, remote instruction and hybrid class options for the fall 2021 semester. LACCD offers guaranteed admission and tuition-free education for all new, full-time students, as well as free laptops. Financial aid opportunities exist.

During the Aug. 7 events, the colleges will also offer vaccination clinics. All LACCD students who get vaccinated can receive up to $150, while funding lasts. Additional information for each college’s open house registration fair will be posted on the colleges’ websites.

The Los Angeles City College is located at 855 N. Vermont Ave. For information, call (323)953-4000, or visit lacitycollege.edu.