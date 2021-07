The Los Angeles Unified School District is holding a virtual school nurse hiring event on Tuesday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. School nurses promote student wellness and achievement by reducing health-related barriers. The LAUSD is seeking knowledgeable and caring nurses who are passionate about serving children. The position requires a bachelor’s degree in any subject and a registered nurse’s license. The event is being held in partnership with the city of Los Angeles, office of Mayor Garcetti, Unite L.A., Health Workforce Initiative and the Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community. For information, email nuckols.holly@lausd.net. To RSVP, visit hiringlausdnurses.eventbrite.com.