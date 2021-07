Join the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for a virtual concert featuring students of the Crossroads Chamber Orchestra performing music by Bach, Beethoven, Ravel and Lokumbe on Sunday, July 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences, a K-12 coed college preparatory school in Santa Monica, is known for its programs and private-public educational partnerships. Conducted by violinist, educator and former Los Angeles Philharmonic concertmaster Alexander Treger, the Crossroads Chamber Orchestra upholds a long tradition of intensive classical ensemble training for students. Viewing is free. lacma.org/event/sundays-live-crossroads-chamber-orchestra-0.