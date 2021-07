The Los Angeles County Museum of Art announced the recipients of its 2021 Art + Technology grants, which include monetary and in-kind support for projects that engage emerging technologies.

LACMA issued the 2021 request for proposals in December 2020, and the museum received more than 900 submissions, the most in the program’s eight-year history. The grant recipients selected for 2021 will explore reimagined ideas for rocket science, virtual reality, 3D video, multiplayer game spaces and video gaming technology.

The Art + Technology Lab and its artist projects receive the support of an advisory board composed of innovators across a variety of technological industries. Advisory board members lend their experience and expertise and help drive the conversation around how museums will use new technology in the future.

“This spring, we reopened LACMA’s galleries after more than a year of closure due to the pandemic,” said Joel Ferree, program director of the Art + Technology Lab. “Though much of the world was closed or restricted during this time, artists continued to innovate and create. This year, we received an overwhelming response to our request for artist proposals … which reaffirms the lab’s mission as a space that supports experiments in design, creative entrepreneurship, collaboration, and interdisciplinary dialogue.”

For information, visit lacma.org/lab.