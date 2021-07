The Los Angeles Community College District was awarded five community project funding grants in the fiscal year 2022 funding bill passed by the full House Appropriations Committee on July 15, providing $2.85 million in dedicated funding to a variety of programs, including workforce development, student support services and a basic needs pilot.

“The Los Angeles Community College District thanks our supportive local representatives for this opportunity for funding that would ensure that a high-quality education is available to all families in Los Angeles County for years to come,” LACCD Board of Trustees President Steve Veres said. “The programs supported by this dedicated funding will give countless students the resources they need to get the most out of their college experience.”

The community project funding grants, previously referred to as congressional earmarks, which provide for direct funding for specific projects in larger spending bills, were reintroduced this year after a 10-year moratorium. Each one must be publicly sponsored by a member of Congress, and LACCD was awarded five from five different legislators.

Of the five grants, totaling $2.85 million, $975,000 was sponsored by U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for a student basic needs pilot at Los Angeles City College that would be used to support 500 unique students enrolled in at least six units. In addition to providing direct resources such as food aid, housing assistance, health services and essential expense assistance, the LACC Basic Needs Project will provide textbooks, test fees, course supplies, transportation, success coaches and tutoring for the program participants, empowering them to complete their chosen educational programs and pursue a path out of poverty for themselves and their families.

“As the country’s largest community college district with nearly a quarter-million students, LACCD plays a disproportionate role in providing the skills-based education for the next generation of California’s workforce,” said Trustee Mike Fong, chair of the LACCD Legislative and Public Affairs Committee. “These project funding requests will allow for an expansion of many of the programs most relevant to these good jobs of the future.”

The House Appropriations bills will be advanced to the House floor and will likely be taken up at the end of July. They will need to be reconciled with the Senate Appropriations bills and then voted on by both the Senate and House before being signed by the president.