The El Capitan Theatre will show Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” with a special fan event on opening night.

Guests will be among the first to see the film on Thursday, July 29, at 9 p.m. at the theater’s opening night fan event. Each ticket will include reserved seating, one DOLE Whip, one 20-ounce bottled beverage and an Opening Night Fan Event souvenir credential. Tickets for the special opportunity are $40 per person.

The film will be shown at the theater from July 30 through Aug. 10 in Dolby Vision Laser Projection and Dolby Atmos Audio Technology. Guests can take a picture at a “Jungle Cruise” photo op and see iconic costumes from the movie.

Daily showtimes for the film beginning Friday, July 30 are noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Showtimes and dates are subject to change. For tickets and information, visit elcapitantickets.com and at fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page.