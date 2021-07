Music lovers won’t want to miss a Jazz at LACMA online presentation on Friday, July 2, from 6 to 7 p.m. The Brian Swartz Quartet will perform, and the program includes an interview with trumpeter and band leader Swartz. While the in-person concert series is currently on hold, join the virtual concert experience hosted by LACMA’s Mitch Glickman. Viewing is free. lacma.org.