The iPalpiti Festival returns for concerts in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 21, at Greystone Mansion, and Sunday, July 24, at the Saban Theatre. Twenty-three musicians from 18 countries will perform. All of the musicians are multiple winners of major competitions. The concert on July 21 is at 7:30 p.m. and includes works by Stravinsky, Say and Schubert. Tickets are $36. Greystone Mansion is located at 905 Loma Vista Drive. The concert on July 24 is the festival’s grand finale and includes works by Arensky, Tchaikovsky, Kreisler and Shor. Tickets are $36. The Saban Theatre is located at 8440 Wilshire Blvd. ipalpiti.org/ipalpiti-festival-2021.