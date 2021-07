Broadway in Hollywood is seeking upbeat, energetic individuals to join its team and is holding a job fair on Wednesday, July 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

Positions to be filled include sales associates and ushers who will welcome audiences back to the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in August during the return of “Hamilton.”

Broadway in Hollywood is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes anyone to apply. The company is committed to a workplace free of bias, prejudice, discrimination and harassment.

The Hollywood Pantages Theatre is located at 6233 Hollywood Blvd. Applicants are asked to come to the interview with two checkable references. Masks will be required for entry.

For information, visit broadwayinhollywood.com/employment.