Enjoy an evening of comedy during “Tonight at the Improv” with Gary Cannon, John Hastings, J.F. Harris, Allan Havey, Guz Khan, Brad Williams and Craig Robinson on Thursday, July 1, at 8 p.m., at the Hollywood Improv. Comedians Grant Cotter, Ahamed Weinberg, Adam Ray, Jay Mohr, Greg Fitzsimmons and Amir K will perform on Friday, July 2, at 10:30 p.m.; and Frazer Smith, Dustin Nickerson, Brent Weinbach, Doug Benson, Kirk Fox, Jay Mohr and Pete Lee will perform on Saturday, July 3, at 8 p.m. Audience members must be 21 or older. Proof of vaccination is required for entry. General admission is $25. 8162 Melrose Ave. improv.com.