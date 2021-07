Learn about the history of the Fairfax Theatre during an online presentation by the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles on Sunday, July 25, from 5 to 6 p.m. Guest speaker Steven Luftman, a preservationist who filed an application to have the theater be considered for cultural-historic status, will lead the presentation. The venue is currently being considered for historic status by the city of Los Angeles, and for inclusion on the National Registry of Historic Places. Admission is free, but registration is required. eventbrite.com/e/the-history-of-the-art-deco-fairfax-theatre-tickets-163747566379.