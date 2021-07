A new, uniquely-enveloping outdoor soundwalk through Los Angeles State Historic Park, “32 Acres,” will be offered through Sept. 29 at no cost through a free app in the Apple and Google app stores. Presented by Center Theatre Group, in association with UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, “32 Acres” is available during park hours, 8 a.m. through sunset.

As the city reopens and many Angelenos begin venturing into public spaces again after a year of isolation, immersive artist Marike Splint’s site-specific piece, “32 Acres,” offers audiences a rare opportunity to rediscover how they relate to the city they inhabit. The Los Angeles State Historic Park serves as the enigmatic canvas for a contemplative experience on the character of Los Angeles, its hidden histories and imagined futures while exploring the paradoxes of urban nature.

After downloading a custom-built app and putting on their headphones, audiences will set off on a unique journey as their movements through the park conjure sounds and dialogue. “32 Acres” combines original narrative, composition and sound recordings to lead audience members on a guided walk suggesting other ways of seeing and being in our immediate surroundings. “32 Acres” features original music, sound design and implementation by Jonathan Snipes.

Splint is a Dutch French-Tunisian theater maker based in Los Angeles, specializing in creating work in public spaces that explore the relationship between people, places and identity.

For information, visit 32acresla.com. Los Angeles State Historic Park is located at 1245 N. Spring St.