During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Navy veteran Wayne D. Robinson was still trying to process what was happening in the world — and how it would impact him — when he received an unexpected phone call.

The call came from a volunteer with the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s newly-formed Hello Club, a service created to immediately address the needs of LGBTQ older adults suddenly facing a higher level of social isolation and worrying about how to get their groceries and essential supplies safely.

“That wonderful, soothing and sincere voice was a lifeline for me. It energized and reassured me that I wasn’t all alone, that someone cared,” Robinson said. “I was often very afraid and feeling somewhat lost during the pandemic. I was worried and uncertain. My words can’t express how much I appreciated those calls. After the second one, I began to look forward to them.”

Since the Hello Club’s launch in March 2020, with initial financial support from The Eisner Foundation, more than 8,400 calls have been made to seniors. Hello Club calls are made by 237 volunteers and can connect seniors to case management or to the center’s Senior Angels grocery and essential delivery service. But, a lot of their phone calls simply are spent listening.

“They want someone to talk to. They can talk and talk and talk. Once they start talking, the whole story comes out,” volunteer Eric Hauptfleisch said. “They have someone who is listening, and they feel like they are not alone. I’ve learned a lot. I’ve talked to people who were part of Stonewall and the early New York Pride marches and were here for the forming of the LGBT scene in L.A.”

The Center’s director of senior services, Kiera Pollock, said Hello Club is a “chosen family in action,” because it is the creation of a community of support for many LGBT seniors who might not have children, grandchildren or families to support them.

“The chosen family concept was broadened during crises we faced as a community, including the HIV epidemic,” Pollock said. “The pandemic was an opportunity for our community to reinvent the chosen family idea. Hello Club uses an intergenerational lens where younger community members give back to isolated older adults and create new relationships and connections. We hope to continue the Hello Club. It supports intergenerational exchanges moving forward and makes our community stronger.”

For information, visit lalgbtcenter.org/seniors.