The Los Angeles Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America will host the Los Angeles Virtual Team Hope Walk at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 17.

Thel walk is a real walk on participants’ terms. They get to choose their own course and can walk in their house, driveway, neighborhood, local park, hike trail and even on treadmill. All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease and their families.

“We’re excited to host our 16th Annual Los Angeles Team Hope Walk,” said Hiren Patel, HDSA’s Los Angeles Chapter president. “Last year’s virtual event allowed us to connect with our families from across the world and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone again this year.”

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in more than 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $14 million for HD since its inception in 2007. Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s mission.

For information, contact Hiren Patel at (661)304-2515 or hp@hirenpatel.com, or visit hdsa.org/thwlosangeles.