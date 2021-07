The Grammy Museum Grant Program announced on Tuesday that $200,000 in grants will be awarded to 12 recipients in the United States to help facilitate a range of research on a variety of subjects, as well as support a number of archiving and preservation programs.

Funded by the Recording Academy, the Grammy Museum Grant Program provides funding annually to organizations and individuals to support efforts that advance the archiving and preservation of the recorded sound heritage of the Americas for future generations, in addition to research projects related to the impact of music on the human condition.

“This year marks the 34th year that the Grammy Museum and Recording Academy have partnered to provide much-deserved funding for music research and preservation projects across the United States and Canada,” Grammy Museum President Michael Sticka said. “During that time, we have awarded more than $7.7 million to nearly 450 grantees. As an educational and cultural nonprofit institution, we know firsthand how critical grant funding is in order to deliver measurable results and impact through our mission. This is why we’re proud to support these impressive projects that are at the intersection of music and science, and work to maintain our shared musical legacy for generations to come.”

In 2008, the program expanded its categories to include assistance grants for individuals and small- to mid-sized organizations to aid collections held by individuals and organizations that may not have access to the expertise needed to create a preservation plan.

The assistance planning process, which may include inventorying and stabilizing a collection, articulates the steps to be taken to ultimately archive recorded sound materials for future generations.

For information, visit grammymuseum.org.