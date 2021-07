Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced a Chambers of Commerce Relief Fund that will offer chambers that experienced declines in membership and fundraising with grants from $5,000 to $10,000.

“The last thing our small businesses need right now is to lose a lifeline that has helped keep them afloat,” Garcetti said. “Our chambers of commerce have always been the beating heart of our local economy, and as we continue down the road of recovery, these grants will play an indispensable role in lifting up our workforce, revitalizing our small businesses and ensuring that they can continue to turn to chambers for the help and support they deserve.”

During the pandemic, many chambers provided crucial one-on-one assistance, offered webinars and a myriad of other resources to support businesses impacted by COVID-19, the mayor said. At the same time, many chambers exhausted resources when they experienced declines in membership dues and fundraising.

The grants, which include $450,000 raised by the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, will provide selected chambers with grants of $5,000 to $10,000 depending on their size and recovery services offered. The funding will ensure that chambers of commerce can continue to provide technical support and advocate in support of small businesses during the city’s economic recovery from COVID.

“This initiative illustrates how government, philanthropy and the private sector must work together to overcome our toughest challenges,” said Deidre Lind, president and CEO of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles. “Small businesses are the backbone of L.A.’s economy, which is why they have been a focus of ours since our inception.”

To qualify, organizations must be registered with the IRS as a 501c(6) (organization with annual revenues of $750,000 or less). They must also be located in the city of Los Angeles and primarily support businesses within city limits.

For information, visit mayorsfundla.org/program/economic-development-for-covid-relief.