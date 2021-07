The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association is holding the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday, July 3, and, Sunday, July 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hollywood Bowl. The events include disco-funk favorites by Kool & The Gang and patriotic music by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, conducted by Thomas Wilkins. Celebrate Independence Day with family, fireworks and fun. Tickets start at $26. my.hollywoodbowl.com.