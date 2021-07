Re “Fire blackens front of Fairfax Theatre,” July 8 issue

Reading about the fate of the Fairfax Theatre, I was reminded of its significance to my life.

Once upon a long time ago, my father had a small restaurant with seats at a counter, a grill for a small menu and floor boards that my brother washed down on Sunday mornings. Canter’s bakery occupies that area now.

I suppose there was a written menu, but I don’t remember seeing it. Rather, I noticed food items [written] on the wall when Canter’s did some remodeling years ago, which revealed items that were likely my father’s.

I hope that the Fairfax Theatre will stand as a historic-cultural monument. You will understand when I tell you how often I was deposited at dad’s restaurant and given 12 cents to go to the theater – by myself. I loved being there. Whatever was showing was fine with me. Obviously, parents were more trusting in those years, or mine were.

Thanks to the Beverly Press and Park Labrea News for publishing the article. Thanks, also, to Mr. Luftman, for his efforts as a preservationist.

Barbara Kahn

Los Angeles