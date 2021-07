The El Capitan Theatre presents Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” opening on Friday, July 9 in Dolby Vision Laser Projection and with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology. Audiences can also enjoy a “Black Widow” photo op and see costumes from the movie. During opening weekend, audiences will receive an exclusive poster, while supplies last.

A special opening night fan event will be held on Thursday, July 8, at 7 p.m. Guests will be among the first to see “Black Widow,” and each ticket includes reserved seating, an exclusive “Black Widow” poster, a box of popcorn, collector cup and beverage. Tickets are $40 per person.

The El Capitan Theatre is located at 6838 Hollywood Blvd. Daily showtimes are noon, 3:30, 7 and 10:30 p.m. The theater has implemented enhanced health and safety measures, including mask wearing and physical distancing. For information, call (800)DISNEY6, or visit elcapitantheatre.com.