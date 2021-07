After four hours of deliberation, a federal jury found West Hollywood resident and political activist Ed Buck guilty of nine felonies on July 27 stemming from two deaths that occurred as the result of drug overdoses at his Laurel Avenue apartment.

The jury also found Buck, 66, guilty of operating a drug den in his residence at 1234 N. Laurel Ave. and luring men to the location for sex in exchange for drugs. In situations known as “party-and-play,” according to federal authorities, Buck distributed methamphetamine, GHB and other controlled substances to people, and in some instances, intravenously injected them with drugs. The two men who suffered fatal methamphetamine overdoses in Buck’s apartment are Gemmel Moore, 26, who died on July 27, 2017, and Timothy Dean, 55, who died on Jan. 7, 2019.

A third man overdosed on methamphetamine in Buck’s apartment in September 2019 but survived and called authorities. Buck was arrested on Sept. 17, 2019, and was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office with three drug-related felonies. Two days later, federal authorities stepped in and filed nine felony counts against Buck in connection with Moore and Dean’s deaths, as well as drug-related charges. The defendant has since remained in federal custody.

Buck was found guilty of two federal counts of distribution of methamphetamine resulting in death, four counts of distributing methamphetamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises and two counts of enticement to travel in interstate commerce for prostitution. Authorities said Buck arranged for Moore to fly from Texas to Los Angeles under the premise that he would be paid for engaging in sexual activity. Buck similarly purchased a plane ticket for another unidentified victim to fly from Iowa to Los Angeles in September 2018.

Authorities said Buck also enticed many other men to have sex with him for money and frequently requested that they consume drugs while in his apartment. Some of the victims were homeless; others were involved in prostitution or were desperate for money, authorities said. Police found drugs including methamphetamine in Buck’s apartment, along with syringes, glass pipes and other drug paraphernalia.

The Moore family has filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against Buck, and the case is pending.

Activist Jasmyne Cannick, who advocated for charges against Buck and has represented and supported Moore’s family during the proceedings, said the jury made the right decision.

“I hope that Black gay men everywhere know that it doesn’t matter if they’re sex workers, escorts, gay, HIV+, poor, unhoused or even addicted to meth – their life matters. Your life matters,” Cannick posted on Twitter shortly after the verdicts were announced. “None of this would have been possible without the hard work and dedication of Asst. U.S. Attorneys Chelsea Norell and Lindsay Bailey – better known as the prosecution. Two of the baddest women I have come across in life. I appreciate how they fought for Ed Buck’s victims.”

Buck faces 20 years to life in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder has not yet scheduled a sentencing hearing. Buck will remain in federal custody until sentencing, authorities said.