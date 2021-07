Take a virtual trip through Disney history with the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles during “From the Magic City to the Magic Kingdom: Walt Disney at the Golden Gate International Exposition 1939” on Saturday, July 17, at 11 a.m. Disney and Disney Studios’ contributions to world’s fairs are well known, but many people may not know that Disney’s visit to the Golden Gate International Exposition influenced the development of Disneyland. The guest speaker will be Anne Schnoebelen, vice president and historian for the Treasure Island Museum. Tickets are $6 for members; $10 for nonmembers. prod1.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=296691.