Materials & Applications, in partnership with Craft Contemporary, presents “Veil Craft,” an outdoor architectural installation that responds to the materiality of construction in Los Angeles, drawing upon not just building practices but also craft techniques that speak to domesticity, fashion and the body.

Veil Craft is on view in the Craft Contemporary courtyard from now until Sept. 12. Admission to the courtyard is free.

Shimmering veils of green, white, orange and black textiles are found across the city, signaling perhaps a future shelter for those without or, more often than not, a simple indication for the public to keep out.

“Veil Craft” is an architectural installation made from these textiles, transforming the courtyard of Craft Contemporary into an unexpected pocket park. The street wall, faced in commonplace green debris netting, masquerades as another construction site on Wilshire Boulevard. Yet, the base of the wall opens up into a deep awning, producing a generous, shaded porch that invites the public into the courtyard interior.

The courtyard will host a series of summer events that bring artists and storytellers together into dialogue, with renewed focus onto questions of urban change, labor practices and community engagement.