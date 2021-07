Cinelounge Outdoors and Cinelounge Sunset are holding a special engagement of “Pig” starring Nicholas Cage running from Friday, July 16, through Thursday, July 22. Directed by Michael Sarnoski and also starring Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte, Dalene Young and Gretchen Corbett, the film follows the story of a truffle hunter who must confront his past while searching for his beloved foraging pig after it is kidnapped. Showtimes vary; see schedule. Cinelounge Outdoors is located at 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., and Cinelounge Sunset is located at 6464 Sunset Blvd. (323)924-1644, arenascreen.com.