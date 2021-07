Cinelounge Outdoors and Cinelounge Sunset are showing “Old,” “The Big Boss” and “Cat Video Fest 2021” from Thursday, July 22, through Thursday, July 29. M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” is a mystery-thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives to a single day. “The Big Boss” is an action-crime drama written and directed by Wei Lo about a boy who must take on the villainy of a crime boss. “Cat Video Fest 2021” is a compilation of cat videos from videos and the internet. Showtimes vary; see schedule. Cinelounge Outdoors is located at 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., and Cinelounge Sunset is located at 6464 Sunset Blvd. (323)924-1644, arenascreen.com.